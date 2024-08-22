ADVERTISEMENT

Mega job mela to be held in Vemulawada on August 25

Published - August 22, 2024 09:13 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

A mega job mela will be held at Maha Lingeshwara Garden in Vemulawada town of Rajanna Sircilla district on August 25. According to a press release, several private companies will participate in the job fair to recruit eligible candidates for various vacancies. Candidates belonging to Rajanna Sircilla district with qualifications of SSC and above can attend the job mela. The candidates should report at the venue of the job fair at 10 a.m. on August 25 with copies of their educational certificates, passport size photographs and other relevant documents.

