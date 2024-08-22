GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mega job mela to be held in Vemulawada on August 25

Published - August 22, 2024 09:13 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

A mega job mela will be held at Maha Lingeshwara Garden in Vemulawada town of Rajanna Sircilla district on August 25. According to a press release, several private companies will participate in the job fair to recruit eligible candidates for various vacancies. Candidates belonging to Rajanna Sircilla district with qualifications of SSC and above can attend the job mela. The candidates should report at the venue of the job fair at 10 a.m. on August 25 with copies of their educational certificates, passport size photographs and other relevant documents.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.