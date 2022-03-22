Mega job mela in Hanamkonda on March 26

A mega job mela will be held under the aegis of the Hanamkonda divisional police for educated unemployed youth of the Warangal Police Commissionerate limits in Public Garden, Hanamkonda, on March 26.

Around 40 private companies will participate in the job fair and recruit suitable candidates for various positions in different fields such as engineering, IT, pharmacy, banking, infrastructure, telecom, finance, marketing and hotel management, said Warangal Police Commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi in a press release.

In all, over 1,000 vacancies will be filled by the companies during the daylong job fair slated to be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Educated unemployed youth possessing SSC, Intermediate, Degree, and other requisite qualifications in Engineering and Pharmacy, among other courses, can attend the job fair.

The interested candidates should register their names at the venue - Nerella Venumadhav Pranganam, Public Gardens - of the job fair on Saturday morning along with their resumes (five copies), copies of relevant certificates of educational qualifications, Aadhaar card original and photocopies, and passport-size photographs.