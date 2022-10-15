Mega job fair on October 15 and 16 at Osmania University, Telangana

The Human Capital Development Centre, Osmania University, is organising a mega job fair on October 15 and 16 on its campus.

The two-day event is being done in collaboration with Nipuna, an NGO, Sewa International and other like-minded foundations. Over 250 companies offering several job profiles for different courses will be participating.

There is no registration fee and candidates who have passed 10th, Intermediate BA, B.Com, B.SC, BE, B.Tech, MBA, B.Pharm, M.Pharm from 2012 onwards, including freshers, are eligible for this fair.

Some of the top companies like Dun & Bradstreet, GE Money, HCL, Factset Technologies, Winit, Ashok Leyland, and Hetero Drugs, among others, are a part of this mega job fair. Candidates can register on Techfynder.com/job-seeker and for any inquiries, call on 90325 86124, 90591 86124, 90321 86124.