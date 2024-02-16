Mega DSC exam will be conducted soon: CM

February 16, 2024 03:51 am | Updated 03:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

Alleging that the BRS government had neglected the recruitment for government jobs, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has reiterated his government’s stance on taking up teachers’ recruitment by conducting a mega DSC exam and provide education facilities at the doorsteps of the underprivileged.

On Thursday, the CM handed over appointment letters to selected teachers of social welfare residential schools (gurukulams) at LB Stadium.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said that government residential schools in each constituency will be brought under one umbrella, a single campus of 20 acres. “Government will take this up as a pilot project in Kodangal and implement the same model in all Assembly constituencies. Officials are instructed to identify suitable land to establish these gurukulams in all constituencies,” he said.

He also said that jobs will be filled up in a transparent manner through the TSPSC, and added that Group I exam will be conducted soon.

Taking a dig at BRS MLAs, including former Minister Harish Rao, he said, “While my government is working for the poor, KCR and Harish Rao are resorting to mudslinging. Mr. Harish Rao asked me to resign from the CM’s post. What did he do when he was a Minister for 10 years? The BRS MLAs skipped the Assembly session to avoid discussion on the Medigadda barrage.”

“Why did the BRS not give jobs even after being in power for nearly 10 years? We have given jobs to 25,000 people within 70 days of coming to power,” he said. Over 6,450 single teacher schools had been shut down in thandas and remote villages during the BRS regime, he said.