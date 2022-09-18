Meetings, cultural events mark National Integration Day

Tricolour unfurled on premises of several govt. institutions, PSUs

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 18, 2022 10:02 IST

Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco saluting the national flag on the occasion of National Integration Day in Vidyut Soudha in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Shilpi Sampad

Several State government institutions and public sector undertakings celebrated the Telangana National Integration Day on Saturday by unfurling the national flag, and holding meetings and cultural events.

Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy unfurled the national fag on the Council premises. Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy did the honours on the Assembly premises. Legislature officials participated in the events.

At Lok Ayukta office, Lok Ayukta Justice C.V. Ramulu unfurled the national flag with Upa Lok Ayukta V. Niranjan Rao participating in the event. At Telangana State Backward Classes Commission office, chairman V. Krishna Mohan Rao unfurled the tricolour.

Chairman and managing director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao unfurled the tricolour at Vidyut Soudha and said the solar power generation capacity in the State was expected to cross 8,000 megawatt next year. He stated that the per capita energy consumption in the State was 2,126 units as against the national average of 1,255 units.

At Aranya Bhavan here, Head of Forest Force and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R.M. Dobriyal unfurled the national flag. At Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, State government Special Representatives M. Jagannatham and K.M. Sawhney paid floral tributes at the Ambedkar and Telangana Talli statues and martyrs’ memorial, and unfurled the national flag.

At Telangana Foods, chairman M. Rajiv Sagar unfurled the flag. Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development E. Dayakar Rao along with Jangaon MLA M. Yadagiri Reddy felicitated Telangana Armed Struggle participant and educationist Chukka Ramaiah by visiting him at his residence here.

The National Integration Day events were also held in all districts with Ministers unfurling the national flag.

