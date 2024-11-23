Meeting to thank Revanth for filling up jobs

Hyderabad

The Telangana Students’ and Unemployed JAC, led by Manvata Roy, will hold a thanksgiving meeting at Osmania University Arts College on December 18 as gratitude for Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for filling up 53,000 jobs in the first year itself.

In a statement here, Mr. Roy said that during the 10-year rule of BRS, the lives of the unemployed were affected by delay in recruitment and the leak of question paper of competitive examinations. Youngsters were fed up with the legal disputes and a generation of youngsters suffered due to the flawed policies, he said.

The Congress government led by Mr. Revanth Reddy has ensured that legal hassles were cleared and with transparency, jobs were filled. Social justice was achieved in the Group-I exam too with changed norms so that downtrodden sections benefited more, he said.

Interestingly, another group led by TPCC general secretary Chanagani Dayakar is also holding a similar thanksgiving meeting at the same venue on December 21.

