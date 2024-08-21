ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting to finalise draft Sports Policy of Telangana on Wednesday afternoon

Published - August 21, 2024 03:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Taking a step towards developing Telangana’s Sports Policy, a meeting will be held to review and finalise draft Sports Policy, in Hyderabad on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) afternoon. Off late, the State government took some steps towards strengthening the sports ecosystem in the State. At the beginning of the month, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that to encourage sports persons, the government has decided to bring out a sports policy which will be tabled in the Legislature.

Besides this, he has announced that Young India Sports University will be established. The sports complex in Gachibowli or the sports school in Hakimpet was considered to setting up the university. Also, it was earlier announced that a Sports Hub would be set up at the proposed ‘Fourth City’. 

