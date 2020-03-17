Meeting on library development violates govt. orders

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav addressing a meeting at the City Central Library in Hyderabad.

It was an in camera gathering, says Talasani

At a time when the State government is taking all out measures to contain the coronavirus spread, a meeting on development of libraries, attended by Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, is raising several brows.

The meeting was organised by the City Central Library on its premises on Monday, where the Minister attended as chief guest and spoke about the development of 82 libraries in the city limits. Mr. Srinivas Yadav said a total of 10 city libraries have been developed in the first phase using special funds of the district Collector. He issued directions for constitution of a committee to study various issues in the city libraries, and submit a report on the same by month-end.

The meeting was attended by about 150 to 200 people, with about 15 guests sitting crammed on the dais, which might go against the State government’s advisory.

When contacted, Mr. Srinivas Yadav said the government orders were issued against public meetings, and not against in camera gatherings. As per the orders issued by the State government on Saturday, no permission shall be accorded to rallies, public meetings, summer camps, events where large gatherings are expected such as conferences, workshops, trade fairs, cultural events, sports events and jataras.