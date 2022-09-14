Meeting on bifurcation issues on Sept. 27

The Home Ministry has convened a crucial meeting of officials of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and Ministries of Central government concerned at its North Block office in New Delhi on September 27 to discuss unresolved issues between the two States as per Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

The Home Ministry has sent the agenda for the meeting with 14 issues to the Chief Secretaries of the two State governments and Secretaries of Finance, Food, Education, Agriculture, Petroleum and Health Ministries beside Railway Board chairman and Ministries by the Home department. The agenda of the meeting was divided between discussing bilateral and other issues, it was said.

In the bilateral category, the meeting will discuss division of institutions in the erstwhile State. Funding for Andhra Pradesh capital and establishment of institutions of higher learning in the State will form the other group.

The note said the meeting will also discuss funding for the new capital of Andhra Pradesh but there was no mention of three capitals proposed by the State government. The rapid rail connectivity for the capital will also be discussed.

Bilateral issues included division of companies and corporations in Schedule Nine and institutions mentioned in Schedule Ten of the Reorganisation Act. The division of institutions not mentioned in the Act, Andhra Pradesh State Finance Corporation, Singareni Collieries Company Limited and Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery Engineering Limited will also be discussed.

The cash and bank balances of erstwhile government, Centrally sponsored schemes, expenditure on combined institutions and foreign funds on projects taken up in erstwhile State will also be discussed.

The disputed cash credit due by Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation to AP Civil Supplies Corporation and rice subsidy to AP Civil Supplies Corporation in 2014-15 which was the year of bifurcation will also be taken up. Tax exemptions in the Act and funds for seven backward districts of Rayalaseema and north Andhra were among other issues.