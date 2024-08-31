ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting in Telangana’s Sangareddy focuses on rights of sex workers

Published - August 31, 2024 06:28 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

District-level advocacy meeting highlights challenges faced by sex workers and their rights and calls for welfare scheme to protect the communities

The Hindu Bureau

SANGAREDDY

ADVERTISEMENT

Secretary of Sangareddy District Legal Services Authority M. Radha Krishna Chauhan on Saturday underlined the importance of the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Buddhdev Karmaskar vs. the State of West Bengal, which holds significant implications for the recognition and protection of sex workers’ rights in India.

He stressed the vital role of education in helping sex workers understand legal procedures and safeguard their rights. He was speaking at a district-level advocacy meeting here titled ‘Engaging with Sex Worker Rights’, organised by SANGRAM, an NGO, in collaboration Prema Jyothi Foundation, another NGO.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting aimed at sensitising stakeholders to the challenges faced by sex workers, with a particular focus on transgender and Hijra communities. Rachana Mudraboyina, a prominent activist for trans, Hijra and sex workers’ rights, spoke extensively about the persistent stigmatisation of sex work. She noted that sex workers, whether they are women, transgender persons or men, continue to face severe discrimination.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This stigma, often conflated with trafficking, has led to their marginalisation and criminalisation, which lead to arrests and forced rehabilitation.

Founding-members of Prema Jyothi Trust in Sangareddy highlighted the difficult circumstances faced by trans and Hijra sex workers in the district and called for the implementation of welfare schemes to support the communities.

Lalitha Kumari, District Welfare Officer for Women and Child Development in Sangareddy, responded by affirming that efforts are under way to address the needs of the trans and Hijra communities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US