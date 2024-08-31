Meeting in Telangana’s Sangareddy focuses on rights of sex workers

SANGAREDDY

Secretary of Sangareddy District Legal Services Authority M. Radha Krishna Chauhan on Saturday underlined the importance of the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Buddhdev Karmaskar vs. the State of West Bengal, which holds significant implications for the recognition and protection of sex workers’ rights in India.

He stressed the vital role of education in helping sex workers understand legal procedures and safeguard their rights. He was speaking at a district-level advocacy meeting here titled ‘Engaging with Sex Worker Rights’, organised by SANGRAM, an NGO, in collaboration Prema Jyothi Foundation, another NGO.

The meeting aimed at sensitising stakeholders to the challenges faced by sex workers, with a particular focus on transgender and Hijra communities. Rachana Mudraboyina, a prominent activist for trans, Hijra and sex workers’ rights, spoke extensively about the persistent stigmatisation of sex work. She noted that sex workers, whether they are women, transgender persons or men, continue to face severe discrimination.

This stigma, often conflated with trafficking, has led to their marginalisation and criminalisation, which lead to arrests and forced rehabilitation.

Founding-members of Prema Jyothi Trust in Sangareddy highlighted the difficult circumstances faced by trans and Hijra sex workers in the district and called for the implementation of welfare schemes to support the communities.

Lalitha Kumari, District Welfare Officer for Women and Child Development in Sangareddy, responded by affirming that efforts are under way to address the needs of the trans and Hijra communities.