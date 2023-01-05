Meeting held to better pedestrian facilities in Hyderabad

January 05, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao conducted a review meeting on Thursday to discuss development of pedestrian facilities in the city.

The meeting, attended by police and GHMC officials, discussed construction of footpaths, expansion of existing footpaths, and other issues. Mr. Rama Rao said that new proposals have to be prepared from time to time to address the pedestrians’ issues effectively.

Road infrastructure and footpath construction occupy the top of the Telangana government’s agenda when it comes to urban development, Mr. Rama Rao said, and discussed the measures to be taken for betterment of pedestrian facilities on existing roads.

He said that strengthening public transport alone was the answer for the challenge thrown by proliferating private vehicles and the resultant traffic jams. Several other world cities are promoting walking and cycling for short distances, instead of vehicles.

The meeting also discussed the scope for more cycling tracks, cooperation from the police and traffic personnel, and junction development.