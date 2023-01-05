ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting held to better pedestrian facilities in Hyderabad

January 05, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao conducted a review meeting on Thursday to discuss development of pedestrian facilities in the city.

The meeting, attended by police and GHMC officials, discussed construction of footpaths, expansion of existing footpaths, and other issues. Mr. Rama Rao said that new proposals have to be prepared from time to time to address the pedestrians’ issues effectively.

Road infrastructure and footpath construction occupy the top of the Telangana government’s agenda when it comes to urban development, Mr. Rama Rao said, and discussed the measures to be taken for betterment of pedestrian facilities on existing roads.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that strengthening public transport alone was the answer for the challenge thrown by proliferating private vehicles and the resultant traffic jams. Several other world cities are promoting walking and cycling for short distances, instead of vehicles.

The meeting also discussed the scope for more cycling tracks, cooperation from the police and traffic personnel, and junction development.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US