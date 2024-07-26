Meeting held by Telangana DGP to improve response system in dial 100/112 calls

Director General of Police (DGP) of Telangana held a video conference with senior police officials to discuss ways to improve the efficiency of the dial 100/112 emergency response system.

Underscoring the significance of the helpline in public safety, DGP Jitender stressed the need for prompt and effective action on all calls received. He shared innovative strategies to enhance the service and encouraged officers to uphold the highest standards of professionalism.

Additional DGPs, IGs and senior officials participated in the meeting, offering valuable inputs to improve the Dial 100 service. All participants expressed their commitment to working together to make the emergency response system more efficient and responsive to public needs.

