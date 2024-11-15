ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting at Osmania University to thank Revanth on Dec. 21

Published - November 15, 2024 06:20 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

OU scholar and TPCC general secretary Chanagani Dayakar addressing a press conference at Hyderabad.

Students will organise a meeting in Osmania University on December 21 to thank Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for filling 50,000 vacancies in the first year of his governance.

OU scholar and TPCC general secretary Chanagani Dayakar said Mr. Revanth’s government should be appreciated for conducting Group-I exam in Telangana after 13 years. Skills University, Sports University and the job calendar were its biggest achievements.

Mr. Dayakar further criticised BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for obstructing the conduct of recruitment of exams. He said Mr. Rama Rao was unable to digest Revanth’s popularity. Despite the odds, he said, the CM is moving ahead, fulfilling the dreams of the unemployed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US