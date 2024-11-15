 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Meeting at Osmania University to thank Revanth on Dec. 21

Published - November 15, 2024 06:20 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
OU scholar and TPCC general secretary Chanagani Dayakar addressing a press conference at Hyderabad.

OU scholar and TPCC general secretary Chanagani Dayakar addressing a press conference at Hyderabad.

Students will organise a meeting in Osmania University on December 21 to thank Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for filling 50,000 vacancies in the first year of his governance.

OU scholar and TPCC general secretary Chanagani Dayakar said Mr. Revanth’s government should be appreciated for conducting Group-I exam in Telangana after 13 years. Skills University, Sports University and the job calendar were its biggest achievements.

Mr. Dayakar further criticised BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for obstructing the conduct of recruitment of exams. He said Mr. Rama Rao was unable to digest Revanth’s popularity. Despite the odds, he said, the CM is moving ahead, fulfilling the dreams of the unemployed.

Published - November 15, 2024 06:20 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.