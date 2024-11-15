Meeting at Osmania University to thank Revanth on Dec. 21

Students will organise a meeting in Osmania University on December 21 to thank Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for filling 50,000 vacancies in the first year of his governance.

OU scholar and TPCC general secretary Chanagani Dayakar said Mr. Revanth’s government should be appreciated for conducting Group-I exam in Telangana after 13 years. Skills University, Sports University and the job calendar were its biggest achievements.

Mr. Dayakar further criticised BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for obstructing the conduct of recruitment of exams. He said Mr. Rama Rao was unable to digest Revanth’s popularity. Despite the odds, he said, the CM is moving ahead, fulfilling the dreams of the unemployed.