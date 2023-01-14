Meet on vegetable oils from January 17 in Hyderabad

January 14, 2023 05:18 am | Updated 08:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), ICAR-Indian Institute of Oilseeds Research (IIOR) and Indian Society of Oilseeds Research are jointly organising an international conference on vegetable oils 2023 (ICVO 2023) from January 17-21 at the university auditorium on the campus of Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University.

According to IIOR officials, Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Manoj Ahuja, secretary (Agriculture-Telangana) M. Raghunandan Rao, chairman of the National Dairy Development Board Meenesh Shah, chairman of Bharat Biotech Krishna Ella, former Director General of ICAR Mangala Rai and others will participate and speak at the event.

Due to shortage of oilseeds production, the country is importing edible oils worth about ₹1.57 crore every year and at the present rate of per capita consumption of 18.7 kg oil the requirement is estimated at 29.02 million tonnes by 2025 and 40.89 million tonnes by 2050.

