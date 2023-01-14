ADVERTISEMENT

Meet on vegetable oils from January 17 in Hyderabad

January 14, 2023 05:18 am | Updated 08:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), ICAR-Indian Institute of Oilseeds Research (IIOR) and Indian Society of Oilseeds Research are jointly organising an international conference on vegetable oils 2023 (ICVO 2023) from January 17-21 at the university auditorium on the campus of Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University.

According to IIOR officials, Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Manoj Ahuja, secretary (Agriculture-Telangana) M. Raghunandan Rao, chairman of the National Dairy Development Board Meenesh Shah, chairman of Bharat Biotech Krishna Ella, former Director General of ICAR Mangala Rai and others will participate and speak at the event.

Due to shortage of oilseeds production, the country is importing edible oils worth about ₹1.57 crore every year and at the present rate of per capita consumption of 18.7 kg oil the requirement is estimated at 29.02 million tonnes by 2025 and 40.89 million tonnes by 2050.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US