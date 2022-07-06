Meet on pharmacy

GITAM School of Pharmacy, Hyderabad, will organise a one-day national conference on ‘Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences’ (CPPS-2022) on its campus on August 5. CPPS is focussed on the theme ‘Data Science, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Flexible Production,’ according to G.S. Kumar, Principal, School of Pharmacy.

The event is sponsored by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, and in association with the Indian Pharmacy Graduates’ Association, Telangana State Branch.

The primary aim of health-related AI applications is to analyse relationships between clinical techniques and patient outcomes. Industrial Flexible Manufacturing System (FMS) consists of robots, computer-controlled machines and the use of robots in the production segment of manufacturing industries promises a variety of benefits ranging from high utilisation to a high volume of productivity.

Abstracts are invited in the form of manuscripts and they should be from original research in areas like Pharmaceutics & Bio-pharmaceutics, Novel & Targeted Drug Delivery, Nanotechnology & nanomedicine, Phytochemistry