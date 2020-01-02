Meet on ‘Money power in politics’ at ISB

A two-day conference on ‘Money power in politics’ would be organised at the Indian School of Business (ISB), Gachibowli, on January 9 and 10 by Foundation for Democratic Reforms (FDR), in association with ISB and University of Hyderabad (UoH).

This is first in the series of annual conferences organised under the forum ‘Indian Democracy at Work’ where civil society group members, political leaders, social activists, media personnel, civil servants, business persons, academicians and people from other professions would participate.

Announcing details of the conference at the Press Club on Thursday, FDR general secretary Jayaprakash Narayan said three topics would be discussed at the conference -- how to reduce work load at government offices, changes needed in poll process to stop buying votes and the ceiling on money spend on elections by parties.

Mr Narayan said that the meet would explore the reasons which led to the issues and how other countries tackle it. Mr E Venkatesh, Professor at the Department of Political Science, UoH, said that the outcome of the conference would be published in the form of soft and hard copies which will be distributed to intellectuals, research institutions.

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, former Supreme Court judge Justice J Chelameswar, retired IPS officer C Anjaneya Reddy and Prashant Kishor, political strategist, and others would participate in the conference.