Meet Indaram Nageshwar Rao, a passionate explorer of Telangana’s waterfalls

Indaram and his friends recently stumbled upon a hidden waterfall in the Warangal forests

V. V. Subrahmanyam HYDERABAD
October 12, 2022 16:36 IST

Kothikuntla or Crescent Waterfalls in Mulugu Venkatapur of Warangal captured by Indaram Nageshwar Rao. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Exploring the frontiers deep inside Telangana in search of the spell-binding waterfalls has been an unbridled passion for the 52-year-old Indaram Nageshwar Rao of Warangal.

And, as part of his continuing endeavour he ‘discovered’ a waterfall and named it Crescent waterfalls, along with his friends Sadanandam Goud, Solthi Nithin Goud, Solthi Samala Rajkumar and others. The waterfall, hidden in the forests of Mulugu Venkatapur in Warangal district, has been so far known to only tribals living there, who call it Kothikuntala due to the presence of langurs in that area.

Indaram Nageshwar Rao | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Obviously our joy knew no bounds. For this Crescent Waterfalls has a huge plunge of 298 m or 977 feet giving a magnificent view with a patch of lush green environment and rocky background,” said a visibly delighted Indaram, as he is more well-known in the wildlife and nature lovers circles.

“Importantly, the reflection of the water is also aqua-blue adding more beauty to the scape. The Crescent cut of the rock edge is giving a spectacular view to the waterscape,” he said elaborating why he chose that name for the waterfall.

And, it is not just that someone walks off-road to find these jewels for he reminds them that they had to trek 16 km up and down with chest-level water streams to cross and knee-bruising rocks and boulders.

“Well, Crescent Waterfalls also happens to be the highest single drop plunge waterfall in Telangana surpassing Muthyam Dhara Waterfalls in the same locality,” said Indaram, who is also an Insurance Advisor and the founder-president of Orugallu Wild Life Society (OWLS).

Kothikuntla or Crescent Waterfalls in Mulugu Venkatapur of Warangal captured by Indaram Nageshwar Rao. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

He also says that the quest for discovery is an unending process as he believes that Telangana is blessed to have such spectacular waterfalls. “There may be around 15 waterfalls in the hills of Venkatapur itself,” he added.

Indaram, who has been a regular even to the wildlife sanctuaries and into birding for close to two decades now, said that some of the most beautiful waterfalls include Bogatha, Kongala, Muthyala Dhara, Sethamma Dhara, Ontimamidi Loddhi, Tappala Loddhi, Zin-Thogu-Zin, Aten Thogu, Gaddelasari, Bavansari, Bayyaram, Aedubavulu.

“Definitely, it is difficult to access these waterfalls and some of them post-monsoon would be a treat to the eyes. So, I believe that the Forest Department and the Tourism Department jointly should venture to facilitate the public to enjoy these untouched waterfalls. There is a lot of scope for Tourism in the Mulugu area,” he explained.

“A strong man and a waterfall always channel their own path,” is the famous quote which keeps this gentleman going.

One of the suggestions he makes for nature lovers is to hire local people as the paths are very tricky and puzzling.

“Yes, we have submitted a survey on these waterfalls to the Forest Department and Tourism Department to make them accessible for all,” he concluded.

