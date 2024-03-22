Meet in Hyderabad advocates need for proactive steps for groundwater management

March 22, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

A meeting, titled ‘Groundwater Recharge and Management in Urban Areas’ and organised by the Groundwater department on the occasion of World Water Day on Friday, underscored the need for proactive measures for groundwater management in urban areas to address the water crisis during the summer seasons.

In-charge Director of the department and Additional Secretary in the Irrigation department N. Shankar highlighted the need to replicate successful village-level initiatives for sustainable water management. He later discussed adaptation to new technologies, including IoT-based sensors, to prevent water wastage and enhance efficiency in water management.

