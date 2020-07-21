CM holds meet on new Secretariat design

The State \government has resolved to ensure that all provisions concerning the employees are put in place in the design of the new Secretariat complex.
The decision was taken during a meeting convened by the Chief Minister with senior officials of the Roads and Buildings department on the models submitted for the new secretariat. Consultants Oscar and Ponni Architects are understood to have made a power point presentation on the new secretariat complex.
Though what transpired in the meeting is yet to be known, the Chief Minister is understood to have suggsted changes relating to elevation on front façade of the building and he is also said to have given suggestions relating to the interiors.
KCR was particular that the new complex would be attractive externally while the interiors should be designed in a manner wherein the staff at different levels would feel ease in working.
The Chief Minister examined the designs submitted by the architects Oscar and Ponni Achitects and suggested some changes in the designs. The changes were mainly foucsed on the space that should be created for the Chief Minister, his Cabinet colleagues and senior officers to ensure that there was no problem in accommodating the staff of the respective departments which was hitherto a problem faced by the departments in the old secretariat.
The Chief Minister is understood to have preferred that there should be a dining hall in the conference hall along with specific waiting halls for the VIPs.
(eom)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath