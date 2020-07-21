CM holds meet on new Secretariat design

The State \government has resolved to ensure that all provisions concerning the employees are put in place in the design of the new Secretariat complex.

The decision was taken during a meeting convened by the Chief Minister with senior officials of the Roads and Buildings department on the models submitted for the new secretariat. Consultants Oscar and Ponni Architects are understood to have made a power point presentation on the new secretariat complex.

Though what transpired in the meeting is yet to be known, the Chief Minister is understood to have suggsted changes relating to elevation on front façade of the building and he is also said to have given suggestions relating to the interiors.

KCR was particular that the new complex would be attractive externally while the interiors should be designed in a manner wherein the staff at different levels would feel ease in working.

The Chief Minister examined the designs submitted by the architects Oscar and Ponni Achitects and suggested some changes in the designs. The changes were mainly foucsed on the space that should be created for the Chief Minister, his Cabinet colleagues and senior officers to ensure that there was no problem in accommodating the staff of the respective departments which was hitherto a problem faced by the departments in the old secretariat.

The Chief Minister is understood to have preferred that there should be a dining hall in the conference hall along with specific waiting halls for the VIPs.

