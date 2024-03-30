Meerpet Sub-Inspector in ACB net

March 30, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested a Sub Inspector of Meerpet Police Station for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹10,000.

SI Boddupally Saidulu was arrested following a complaint from Madhani Subash, a realtor from Balapur.

Subash had a tiff with his associate Nazmuddin after which a complaint was filed against him in Meerpet police station.

“However, the two parties resolved their differences and had a settlement. Subhash then sought the petition to be closed and was asked to give ₹10,000 as bribe,” said the officials.

On Saturday afternoon, the bribe amount was recovered from the SI and he was arrested.

