Meerpet Sub-Inspector in ACB net

March 30, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested a Sub Inspector of Meerpet Police Station for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹10,000. 

SI Boddupally Saidulu was arrested following a complaint from Madhani Subash, a realtor from Balapur.  

Subash had a tiff with his associate Nazmuddin after which a complaint was filed against him in Meerpet police station.  

“However, the two parties resolved their differences and had a settlement. Subhash then sought the petition to be closed and was asked to give ₹10,000 as bribe,” said the officials.  

On Saturday afternoon, the bribe amount was recovered from the SI and he was arrested.  

