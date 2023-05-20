HamberMenu
Medico Preethi’s sister given employment in HMDA

May 20, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Sister of the medico D. Preethi, who committed suicide allegedly after being harassed by a senior student, has been given employment in the HMDA on compassionate grounds.

D. Pooja has been appointed Support Associate in the IT Cell of HMDA, on contract basis for a period of one year to be extended based on the performance and other factors.

She will be paid a consolidated honorarium of ₹50,000 per month all inclusive, the orders issued by the Secretary, HMDA, said.

Preethi, a PG student in the Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal, committed suicide in February this year, after alleged harassment by her senior.

