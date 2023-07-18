ADVERTISEMENT

Medico makes suicide bid

July 18, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old from Rajasthan who was pursuing her MBBS in Nizamabad Government Medical College allegedly attempted to end life on the hostel premises on Sunday night.

Police said that the student, was pursuing her second year of MBBS at Nizamabad Government Medical College. “On Sunday night, she allegedly overdosed on unknown pills. Other students in the hostel noticed her lying unconscious in her room with the pills and immediately alerted the hostel warden. “She was promptly rushed to the District General Hospital for medical attention,” said the police. 

Earlier this year, two suicide cases were reported in the same college. While M. Sanath, 21, a third year MBBS student died by suicide in his hostel room in March, Dasari Harsha, 22, a final year MBBS student from Jannaram mandal of Adilabad district, hanged himself in February.

  (Roshini - suicide prevention helpline nos.: 8142020033/44)

