Gandhi medico found dead

July 10, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

A medico from Jagadgirigutta allegedly died by suicide at his residence on Sunday evening.

Police said that Deekshith Reddy, aged about 20, was a second-year student of Gandhi Medical College and has been off his medication for his mental health.

DCP Balanagar T. Srinivas Rao said that the medico was under medication for his mental health and had stopped taking them recently, which is suspected to have triggered his depression.

“Reddy stays with his mother and sister. On Sunday evening, while his mother and sister went to a temple, he inflicted a wound in his lower body and allegedly died due to profuse bleeding,” said the DCP.

Jagadgirigutta Inspector K. Kranthi Kumar said that as per preliminary enquiry, Reddy had attempted to die by suicide about four years ago, following which he was prescribed medicines.

A case was booked under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC and the body was shifted for postmortem.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline number are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001. )