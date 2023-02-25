Medico found dead in hostel room in Nizamabad 

February 25, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A final-year medical student at the Nizamabad Government Medical College was found dead in his hostel room on Saturday.

Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Dasari Harsha, hailing from Chintaguda village of Jannaram mandal in Adilabad district.

According to information, Harsha had gone into his room after the dinner talk with his classmates on Friday. His room remained locked from inside on Saturday, and the door was forced open on suspicion. He was found hanging in the room.

Harsha, according to college faculty and students, was a bright student. He had secured his admission after clearing the NEET exam with a top score. It was reported that his father had been working in the Gulf and his mother was living in Jannaram.

Sad and expressing shock at his death, his classmates and faculty took out a rally on Saturday.

According to his mother Radha, Harsha last spoke to her around 6 p.m. on Friday, and complained of back pain. He reportedly told her that he would return home after the exams. Nizamabad police opened a probe.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.)