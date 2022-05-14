Medico found dead at govt. hospital

The exact cause of death is not known yet

A second-year post-graduate medical student was found dead at Government Medical College, Nizamabad, on Friday morning. The medico, G Swetha, 27, was a student of obstetrics and gynaecology. The exact cause of death is not known yet.

Nizamabad Town-I police inspector D Vijay said that based on a complaint from her father Gurram Srinivas, they have registered a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of CrPC to find out the cause of death. Post mortem examination was taken up on Friday. The investigation is going on.

The young medico was on duty from 2 p.m. to 11. 30 p.m. It was learnt that all doctors in the OBG department are usually loaded with work. However, the work was comparatively less on Thursday. After 11.30 p.m., she went to duty doctors room, and slept.

A first-year PG student too slept on the cot beside hers, woke up after a while, and resumed work.

Superintendent of the hospital Dr D Prathima Raj said that the first-year student called Swetha over phone but there was no response. When there was no response, the first-year student went and tried to wake her up but Swetha did not respond.

“At 6 a.m. on Friday, doctors tried to wake her up and as she did not respond, they checked the pulse and declared her dead,” said inspector Mr Vijay.

Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) members have condoled Swetha’s death. “She was always smiling, passionate and great at heart -- who cared for everyone,” TJUDA members stated.

The family is from Karimnagar. Swetha’s brother is an Assistant Commandant in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jharkhand.