Medico continues to be critical, some signs of improvement, say doctors at NIMS

February 24, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The 26-year-old medico who reportedly injected herself with a drug in an alleged suicide attempt is showing improvement in the cardiac output and contractility, said the doctors at NIMS. She was rushed for treatment at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, after her alleged suicide attempt at her college campus in Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), Warangal.

Superintendent of NIMS N. Satyanarayana said that Dr Dharawath Preethi is being maintained on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO), Ventilator and Dialysis (CRRT). “On Friday morning, the patient showed some improvement in terms of heart and kidney function. Cardiac output and contractility were improving. Neurologically pupils were reacting and her oxygenation was good on the ventilator. Her pulse and blood pressure are still maintained with drugs and CMO. She continues to be critical and all efforts are being continued to maintain her vital parameters by close supervision of the multidisciplinary team of specialist doctors in RICU,” said the Medical Superintendent.

Prethi, a first-year postgraduate student of Warangal’s Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), resorted to ending her life on Wednesday morning by injecting herself with an altered dose of a drug following repeated harassment at the workplace by a course senior, Dr. MD Saif. After finding her unconscious, the other duty doctors shifted her out and started treatment. However, when her condition remained the same, she was rushed to NIMS, Hyderabad on Wednesday night. “Dr. Preethi was shifted to NIMS in status of multi-organ failure with ventilator and ionotropic support. In view of continued deterioration of cardiac and pulmonary function, processes were initiated to help revive her,” doctors at the hospital said.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.)