Medical students express concern over Telangana’s recent residency rules for PG admissions

Medical students from Andhra Pradesh who have studied MBBS in Telangana are calling on the State government to address what they describe as ‘injustice’ due to recent changes in residency rules under Government Order (GO) 148. The order, which redefines local eligibility criteria for postgraduate (PG) medical admissions, has left over 4,000 non-local students who completed their MBBS in Telangana unable to qualify for PG counselling in the State, said a group of doctors while addressing the media at the Secretariat Media Centre in Hyderabad on Monday.

Under GO 148, students who completed their schooling in other States, despite completing MBBS degree in Telangana, are now considered ineligible for PG counselling within Telangana. This move, students argue, has placed them in an unfair position, as they are not recognised as locals in their home States either, creating a situation where they are effectively non-local in all States.

“We’ve been part of the Telangana education system from 2014 to 2023, but are now excluded from opportunities for further education within the State. We are not considered local in any State, despite dedicating years of study here,” said Dr. Siva Rama Krishna.

“The rule change has particularly impacted students from earlier batches, who had no way of foreseeing this shift in policy. This policy is restrictive, no other State enforces similar requirements that disqualify MBBS graduates from their local status for PG admissions,” he added.

The medical students have urged the Telangana government to introduce a grace period for those who began their MBBS studies prior to 2024, allowing them eligibility for PG counselling under previous rules.