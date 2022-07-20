Medical streams of EAMCET on July 30 and 31

The Agriculture and Medical (other than allopathy) stream exam of the Telangana EAMCET will be held on July 30 and 31 as per the revised schedule.

The entrance for Agriculture and Medical stream was postponed due to the heavy rains in the State and now they will be held on July 30 and 31, a statement from the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) said.

Similarly, the TS ECET 2022 and TS PGECET 2022 will be conducted on August 1, and August 2 to 5 respectively. All the entrance tests will be held in two sessions - the first session from 9 am to noon, and the second session from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates have to visit the websites concerned to download the hall-tickets.