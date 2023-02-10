Medical seats up by 2,790 after formation of Telangana: Minister

February 10, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Against establishing one government medical college every 20 years during the combined Andhra Pradesh dispensation in Telangana, eight new government colleges were opened in one year in Telangana State, Minister for Health T. Harish Rao told the Assembly on Friday.

Replying a question by BRS members M. Anand and M. Sanjay, he said the number of medicine course seats in Telangana had increased by 2,790 after formation of the State as 12 government, 9 private and one ESI medical colleges were established. Now, the State had 3,800 medicine (MBBS) seats, 1,340 medicine postgraduation seats and 22 super speciality courses seats, as the number of medical colleges had gone up to 17 government, 24 private and one ESI.

He explained that there were 9,235 doctors, 6,365 nursing staff and another 11,803 paramedical staff working in government medical colleges and hospitals. The government had sanctioned ₹6,005 crore for establishing 12 medical colleges. He also stated that recruitment of 1,457 assistant professors would be completed soon.

Pensions

To another question raised by BRS members G. Balaraju, M. Padma Devender Reddy and J. Surender, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development E. Dayakar Rao stated that the number of Aasara pensions in all categories stood at 44,12,882, including 5,37,048 pensions sanctioned after reducing the age limit from 65 years to 57 years.

He explained that the Centre’s share of ₹200 each per pensioner was being given to 6.6 lakh pensioners taking the total amount to ₹217 crore a year against ₹12,000 crore being spent by the State Government.

Tn a question raised by BRS members G. Venkataramana Reddy, B. Suman and G. Balaraju on oilpalm cultivation, Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy stated that the extent of plantation in the State was 1,30,463 acres achieved in 35 years including 62,300 plantation taken up this year. The government was planning to cover another 60,000 acres extent by March 15.

Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod replied to a question raised by Podem Veeraiah, D. Anasuya alias Seethakka, M. Bhatti Vikramarka and others on ‘podu’ lands that the forest officials had registered cases of encroaching Kawal tiger reserve area against 12 tribal people of Koyapochaguda habitation of Dandepalli mandal in Mancherial district. She noted that some RoFR holders had expanded their holding from 2 to 3 acres to 5 to 6 acres by cutting adjacent forest.