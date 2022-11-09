Medical seats under NCC quota may go vacant this year

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical aspirants seeking seats under the National Cadet Corps (NCC) quota in medical colleges in Telangana are likely to lose out as the NCC Directorate is yet to verify the certificates even as the admission session is on.

As per GO 144, the responsibility lies with the NCC Directorate to verify the certificates of the aspirants at the Helpline Centres established by the admissions office of the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS). University officials said they had sent the schedule to the Directorate last month itself along with the TA and DA to be paid to their staff.

“However, the NCC Directorate abstained claiming that it cannot verify the certificates due to legal hassles it was facing and the university itself should do it,” an official said claiming that the university doesn’t have any right to decide on the merit of the certificates submitted by the NCC quota aspirants. As the delay continued the University decided to drop the admissions under NCC quota this year forcing students to approach the court.

The court asked the university to send the certificates online to the NCC Directorate for verification and it was done. Yet there is no movement forcing the varsity to drop admissions under the NCC quota. “If there is no response from them we have no other option but to close admissions,” a senior official of KNRUHS said reminding that sports quota admissions were stopped since three years due to similar issues.