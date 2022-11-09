Medical seats under NCC quota may go vacant this year

KNRUHS says responsibility of verification lies with NCC Directorate

The Hindu BureauRavikanth Reddy R 6731 hyderabad
November 09, 2022 21:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical aspirants seeking seats under the National Cadet Corps (NCC) quota in medical colleges in Telangana are likely to lose out as the NCC Directorate is yet to verify the certificates even as the admission session is on.

As per GO 144, the responsibility lies with the NCC Directorate to verify the certificates of the aspirants at the Helpline Centres established by the admissions office of the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS). University officials said they had sent the schedule to the Directorate last month itself along with the TA and DA to be paid to their staff.

“However, the NCC Directorate abstained claiming that it cannot verify the certificates due to legal hassles it was facing and the university itself should do it,” an official said claiming that the university doesn’t have any right to decide on the merit of the certificates submitted by the NCC quota aspirants. As the delay continued the University decided to drop the admissions under NCC quota this year forcing students to approach the court.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court asked the university to send the certificates online to the NCC Directorate for verification and it was done. Yet there is no movement forcing the varsity to drop admissions under the NCC quota. “If there is no response from them we have no other option but to close admissions,” a senior official of KNRUHS said reminding that sports quota admissions were stopped since three years due to similar issues.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app