Medical seats increased by 1200 in one year, says Harish

Minster T Harish Rao. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao said that the State has got as many as 1,200 medical seats in one year and it was a great achievement by any standards. He said that the students wanting to pursue medical education need not go abroad from here on. This is a history in the country, he added.

“During the separate Telangana agitation whenever I visited Gandhi Hospital, I used to speak about the injustice meted out to Telangana in medical colleges. I had also pointed out then that we can get justice only when we get a separate State, which was proved right. We got 12 medical colleges after formation of separate State and the total number has reached 17. We have spent about ₹4,080 crore on eight medical colleges despite non-cooperation from the Centre,” he said in a release here on Monday while extending Suddula Batukamma greetings to the public.

Informing that MBBS seats have increased from 850 to 2,901, Mr. Harish Rao said that in all the 33 districts medical colleges will be established in phased manner and this explains the great vision of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Stating that as many as 6,540 medical seats were available in both government and private colleges in the State, Mr. Harish Rao said that 85 % reservation will be implemented to locals thereby making 1,067 available for students from Telangana. He said that PG seats are going to increase from 613 to 1,249.

“The number of nursing colleges were increased from 4 to 19. Another 10 colleges will be started shortly. One nursing college will be established in each district,” said the Minister adding that his comments on RMPS and PMPS was wrongly quoted.