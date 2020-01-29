Telangana

Medical facilities for Medaram Jatara visitors

Thousands of devotees from across the country attend the biennial Medaram Jatara in Mulugu district.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender, who reviewed medical facilities for people attending Samakka-Sarakka Jatara, on Wednesday said that three hospitals located around Medaram will be on alert 24x7. Required number of doctors, nurses, at hospitals in Mulugu, Kamlapur are deployed.

A total of 150 doctors including 30 lady doctors, 530 para-medical staff, 60 Class-IV employees are allotted duties there. The Jatara will be organised from February 5 to 8. Addressing a press conference held in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Mr Rajender said that since there is a possibility that people might pick up fever, cold, sufficient number of medicines will be stocked up. Six District Medical and Health Officers (DMHO), 10 deputy DMHOs are monitoring arrangements there.

The main medical camp is organised at TTD Kalyana Mandapam. Besides, 14 peripheral camps and 40 en route camps too will be held. Food Safety officers from Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) too are deployed.

Comments
