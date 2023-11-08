Medical colleges enforcing strict dress code for students in Telangana

November 08, 2023 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

At a government medical college in Telangana, a notice board prominently displayed a dress code policy to be followed by the students during college hours. The circular, affixed near the reception area of the college, outlined strict attire regulations for students.

According to the circular, students are prohibited from wearing jeans, t-shirts, casual clothing, shorts, one-piece dresses, slippers, and clogs during college hours. It goes on to specify that male students should adhere to a formal dress code, consisting of shirts and trousers along with black leather shoes. Female students are expected to wear kurtis and salwar kameez, with the mandatory addition of a dupatta. Notably, the circular enforces a ban on tights and sleeveless garments for female students.

While some senior doctors in the State argue that this dress code aims to segregate first-year students from their seniors, purportedly to ensure scrutiny in case of ragging, others view it as a form of moral policing.

The circular also emphasises the importance of clothing that covers shoulders and knees, suggesting loose-fitting attire for comfort and as a sign of respect for the local culture, especially given the rural hospital environment.

Students from various medical colleges in the region share their experiences with similar unspoken dress codes. While some colleges allow jeans, they are only acceptable when paired with a kurta for female students or with certain restrictions for male students.

One student suggests that these rules may stem from the fact that government medical colleges predominantly serve the local population in rural areas. Additionally, students are encouraged to wear shoes, considering their visit to the dissection hall at the college.

A student from north India pursuing MBBS in Hyderabad expressed surprise at the dress code restrictions, noting that she carried a variety of clothes from home but could not wear them during college hours. However, she acknowledges that during college events and cultural programmes, the restrictions do not apply, highlighting that they are specific to hospital duty and regular college hours.

The dress code policy extends beyond government medical colleges, as private institutions in the State also impose similar regulations. A student of a private medical college in Hyderabad says, “When we are on hospital duty, the college insists that we wear formal clothes. If a student wears jeans, they are asked to be professional.”

At another private medical college in Hyderabad, the dress code is explicitly outlined on the institution’s website. It specifies separate uniforms for boys and girls, with green kurtas and grey salwar for female students and off-white safari suits for male students. All students are required to wear a white apron and display their undergraduate identity card as part of the college’s uniform policy, the website says.