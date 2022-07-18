Medical college in Sangareddy ready for inauguration

Construction of college building completed at a cost of ₹30 crore

Finally, the demand of establishing a medical college in Sangareddy is getting realised.

The demand for medical college in Sangareddy is not a new one. In the united Andhra Pradesh, the then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, during a visit to inaugurate a bridge in the erstwhile Medak district, promised to establish it so that it can address health problems of patients even from neighbouring districts.

Later, another Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, too promised to establish it as part of grand proposal of establishing one medical college in each district during his first term in 2004 – 2009.

Within few months after coming to power for the second time, Dr. Rajasekhara Reddy passed away in a tragic helicopter accident and the idea was not realised.

Then, the last Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh N. Kiran Kumar Reddy made the same promise and even sent a communication in this regard, but he was not in power for long, and the separate State was formed in 2014. Since then, Congress leader and MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy has been demanding establishment of medical college and even held some protests in this regard.

“The construction of college building was completed in nine months at a cost of ₹30 crore with three departments — anatomy, psychology and bio chemistry. Hostels will be constructed in the second phase work, which would commence in August,” said an official involved in the construction.

Classrooms getting ready in the Government Medical College at Sangareddy. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

“The construction of building is completed and will be handed over shortly. Only finishing of buildings is pending. Faculty has been recruited on contract basis and on absorption from Vaidya Vidhana Parishat. Fifty-four doctors and 43 senior residents and tutors were recruited as per Medical Council of India (MCI) guidelines. Admissions will commence during this academic year. However, we are yet to receive the letter of permission,” College Principal Vani told The Hindu.

Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy, who made personal appeal to the Chief Minister for establishment of medical college, and met him in this regard in Assembly, announced that he would felicitate the Chief Minister and Health Minister T. Harish Rao for sanctioning medical college to Sangareddy at the time of inauguration.