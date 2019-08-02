Medical college building to be ready by August 15: Harish Rao

MLA T. Harish Rao said that medical college building would be ready by August 15 and the students can have best facilities available.

Addressing the second batch students medical college at Siddipet on Friday, Mr. Harish Rao said that doctors are next to God who can give rebirth to patients. “Establishing a medical college is dream that came true. Many parents are showing interest to admit their wards in this medical college. We will keep their trust on us intact and they would be offered best education,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding that doctors should have social responsibility. He wished that the students should become best doctors.

He has also interacted with students and their parents on this occasion.