Medical camps to be set up for Sivaratri jatara at Vemulawada

152 medical personnel to be deployed for three-day event

As many as 152 medical personnel apart from 108 and 102 ambulances would be pressed into service during the three-day Mahasivaratri Jatara at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam in Vemulawada starting from February 20.

The team of medical personnel will include four district programme officers, 29 medical officers, 31 supervisors, 50 health assistants, four pharmacists and four field workers.

24x7 services

At a preparatory meeting in Sircilla town on Tuesday, District Medical and Health Officer P. Chandrashekhar said medical camps and primary health centres would be opened at various locations in the temple town, bus stations on various routes and Nampally hillocks among other places to provide 24x7 medical services to pilgrims.

He informed that the medical department would launch anti-larval operations from Wednesday by putting oil balls in stagnant water in and around the temple town to avoid breeding of mosquitoes.

Informing the medical fraternity to strictly follow the dress code and provide friendly medical assistance, Dr. Chandrashekhar instructed the medical teams to remain alert during the jatara.

Programme officers Suman Mohan Rao and Mahesh Rao were also present.

