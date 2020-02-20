Telangana

Medical camp to mark IRCS centenary year

The Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) in association with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) conducted a mega medical camp at Yellampet tribal hamlet in Mopal mandal on Thursday.

The camp was organised to celebrate IRCS’s centenary year.

Specialists examined a total of 350 patients and distributed free medicines. Some who were diagnosed with major ailments were referred to hospitals for better treatment. Doctors explained about a healthy lifestyle and good food habits at the camp.

IRCS office-bearers honoured the doctors who participated in the camp.

IRCS district chairman N. Ramchander, secretary B. Anjaneyulu, State EC member T. Rajasekhar, IMA president Jeevan Rao, secretary A. Vishal, doctors Sandhya Rani, Dwaraka Devi, Malleeswari and A. Srinivas, were among those who participated.

