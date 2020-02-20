Medical camp to mark IRCS centenary year

The Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) in association with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) conducted a mega medical camp at Yellampet tribal hamlet in Mopal mandal on Thursday.
The camp was organised to celebrate IRCS’s centenary year.
Specialists examined a total of 350 patients and distributed free medicines. Some who were diagnosed with major ailments were referred to hospitals for better treatment. Doctors explained about a healthy lifestyle and good food habits at the camp.
IRCS office-bearers honoured the doctors who participated in the camp.
IRCS district chairman N. Ramchander, secretary B. Anjaneyulu, State EC member T. Rajasekhar, IMA president Jeevan Rao, secretary A. Vishal, doctors Sandhya Rani, Dwaraka Devi, Malleeswari and A. Srinivas, were among those who participated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.