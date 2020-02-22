Telangana

Medical camp for Gutti Koyas

Medicines given away free to needy tribal

The Aswaraopeta police on Saturday conducted a free medical camp at Gummadavalli village in Aswaraopeta mandal mainly for the benefit of migrant Adivasis of Gutti Koya tribe.

Additional SP (Operations) A Ramana Reddy inaugurated the medical camp.

Around 570 villagers mainly comprising migrant Adivasis inhabiting various remote habitations in and around Gummadavalli attended the medical camp.

Apart from free medical services, medicines were distributed to the needy free of cost in the camp.

Tracksuits and sports shoes were presented to two budding kho kho players of the tribe on the occasion.

Palvancha DSP Prasad Rao and others were present.

