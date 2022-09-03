Medical aspirants point out errors in NEET answer key

Claim question were vague, had concept errors

Special Correspondent Hyderabad
September 03, 2022 00:19 IST

Medical aspirants walking out of a centre after appearing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET-UG)-2022 in Hyderabad on July 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Students who appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-2022 for securing admission into medical colleges have claimed that the key released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) had mistakes as well as confusing answers that would rob them of marks. The questions were vague and had conceptual errors in the questions as well, they said.

The Sri Chaitanya Institutions, in a statement, said that its students had complained of some mistakes and the teachers too echoed the concerns. For example, in physics, the question on photoelectric effect was completely counter-conceptualised, forcing the students to give up on it and lose marks in the process.

Similarly, in the botany paper for a question related to anatomy, five statements were given for the student to pick the correct one. However, as per NCERT books, all five statements are correct. The answer key given by NTA is not in line with the NCERT books, they said.

Support our reporting.
In chemistry, for a question related to the solid state, the language used was not clear resulting in the question having more than one correct option.

The students claimed that when even one mark can make all the difference and decide their fate, the NTA must conduct an error-free exam. If the questions are wrong, unclear or doubtful, students may not be able to identify the answer which the NTA thinks is correct. Students are now demanding that the testing agency must ensure there are no errors in the final answer key.

