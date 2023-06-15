Medical and Health Day celebrated across the State

June 15, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:09 am IST

HYDERABAD

As part of celebrating Telangana Formation Day, Medical and Health Day was celebrated on Wednesday across the State with distribution of KTR Kits at hospitals.

Participating in the programme at Banswada in Kamareddy district, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that the government has been according top priority for Medical and Health Department and as much as ₹11,000 crore was allocated in the budget. Stating that government hospitals are being strengthened to offer better treatment to poor patients, he said that patients are coming from Jukkal, Yellareddy, Bodhan, Narayankhed, and even from Maharashtra, for getting treatment. He said that Basti Dawakhanas were established in every mandal headquarters to serve patients.

In Suryapet, Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy said Telangana is competing with the United States of America, and European countries, in extending medical care to the needy. Informing that medical care is coming to the doorsteps of people, the Minister said that establishment of large number of medical colleges is a revolution in the State, and number of beds with all facilities have increased.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao said that Telangana stands top in extending medical assistance to the people. Participating in a programme at Palakurthi in Warangal district, the Minister said that several health schemes are being implemented in the State which are not there even in BJP or Congress ruled States.