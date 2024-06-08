Media baron and founder of the Eenadu group, Ramoji Rao passed away early on June 8 morning at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

The 87-year-old was admitted to a private hospital due to some age-related health issues on Friday night. He passed away at 4.50 a.m., the Eenadu group reported.

A first-generation entrepreneur he is credited with changing the Telugu media landscape launching the Eenadu newspaper with innovative news coverage and page design. Later, he moved into Television launching the ETV as an entertainment channel and also the first 24-hour news channel in Telugu.

He later founded one of the biggest film cities – Ramoji Film City on the outskirts of Hyderabad which continues to be a major tourist attraction and the destination for film shootings of India’s top producers. Mr. Rao ventured into filmmaking and produced some path-breaking films like ‘Prathighatana’ in the mid-80s. He won several Nandi awards as a film producer.

Ramoji Rao, who was born on November 16, 1936, in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, started his professional career with an Advertising agency before launching the popular Priya Pickles and later the Eenadu Telugu newspaper. The English daily of the group ‘News Time’ was the launchpad for several journalists in the 90s before it was wound up.

PM-elect Narendra Modi condoled the demise of the media baron. “The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world,” Mr. Modi said on X (formerly Twitter).

Telugu Desham Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu also condoled the death and recalled his services to the media field.

“Saddened by the passing of Shri Ramoji Rao garu. His remarkable contributions to Telugu media and journalism is commendable. My deepest condolences to his family members. Om Shanti,”said Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy on ‘X’.

