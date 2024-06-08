GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Media baron Ramoji Rao passes away

He breathed his last at 4.50 am on June 8, the Enadu group reported

Updated - June 08, 2024 08:23 am IST

Published - June 08, 2024 08:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
The head of Ramoji Film City and ETV network, Ramoji Rao, also known as Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, passed away while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad at the age of 87.

The head of Ramoji Film City and ETV network, Ramoji Rao, also known as Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, passed away while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad at the age of 87. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Media baron and founder of the Eenadu group, Ramoji Rao passed away early on June 8 morning at a private hospital in the city.

The 87-year-old was admitted to a private hospital due to some age-related health issues on Friday night. He passed away at 4.50 a.m., the Enadu group reported.

A first-generation entrepreneur he is credited with changing the Telugu media landscape launching the Eenadu newspaper with innovative news coverage and page design. Later, he moved into Television launching the ETV as an entertainment channel and also the first 24-hour news channel in Telugu.

He later founded one of the biggest film cities – Ramoji Film City on the outskirts of Hyderabad which continues to be a major tourist attraction and the destination for film shootings of India’s top producers. Mr. Rao ventured into filmmaking and produced some path-breaking films like ‘Prathighatana’ in the mid-80s. He won several Nandi awards as a film producer.

Ramoji Rao, who was born on November 16, 1936, in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, started his professional career with an Advertising agency before launching the popular Priya Pickles and later the Eenadu Telugu newspaper. The English daily of the group ‘News Time’ was the launchpad for several journalists in the 90s before it was wound up.

Telugu Desham Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu condoled the death and recalled his services to the media field. Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy also condoled the demise of Ramoji Rao. Posting on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) he said “Saddened by the passing of Shri Ramoji Rao garu. His remarkable contributions to Telugu media and journalism is commendable. My deepest condolences to his family members. Om Shanti.”

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.