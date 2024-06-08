Media baron Ramoji Rao passes away

Media baron and founder of the Eenadu group, Ramoji Rao passed away early on June 8 morning at a private hospital in the city.

The 87-year-old was admitted to a private hospital due to some age-related health issues on Friday night. He passed away at 4.50 a.m., the Enadu group reported.

A first-generation entrepreneur he is credited with changing the Telugu media landscape launching the Eenadu newspaper with innovative news coverage and page design. Later, he moved into Television launching the ETV as an entertainment channel and also the first 24-hour news channel in Telugu.

He later founded one of the biggest film cities – Ramoji Film City on the outskirts of Hyderabad which continues to be a major tourist attraction and the destination for film shootings of India’s top producers. Mr. Rao ventured into filmmaking and produced some path-breaking films like ‘Prathighatana’ in the mid-80s. He won several Nandi awards as a film producer.

Ramoji Rao, who was born on November 16, 1936, in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, started his professional career with an Advertising agency before launching the popular Priya Pickles and later the Eenadu Telugu newspaper. The English daily of the group ‘News Time’ was the launchpad for several journalists in the 90s before it was wound up.

Telugu Desham Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu condoled the death and recalled his services to the media field. Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy also condoled the demise of Ramoji Rao. Posting on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) he said “Saddened by the passing of Shri Ramoji Rao garu. His remarkable contributions to Telugu media and journalism is commendable. My deepest condolences to his family members. Om Shanti.”