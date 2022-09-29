Telangana

Media baron meets KCR

Vijay Darda, former Rajya Sabha member and chairman of Lokmat Media which publishes noted Marathi daily Lokmat, called on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday.

A release said both discussed the deteriorating political situation in the country, a situation caused by misplaced policies of BJP regime at the Centre. Mr. Darda stressed the need for an alternative political force at the national level to set things right. He praised Mr. Rao for leading the development of Telangana to the top within a short span of time since achieving statehood.

Mr. Darda urged Mr. Rao to play a role at the national level as his political experience was urgently needed for qualitative change in the lives of people of the country. Mr. Rao thanked Mr. Darda for his compliments. The latter presented a book written by him `Ring Side’ to Mr. Rao.


