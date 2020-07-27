Media allowed to record demolition of old secretariat complex

The old Secretariat complex, a witness to different political developments for decades, is slowly fading into history with remains of just two of the 10 blocks remaining on the ground even as the government has allowed the media for the first time to view the demolition works underway, ever since they were launched in the midnight of July 6.

Following certain observations from the High Court, the government had allowed the media personnel along with cameras to record the proceedings on Monday. The press corps comprising representatives from different channels and print media were taken into the old secretariat premises accompanied by senior officials. Social distancing norms imposed in the wake of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were given a go by as vehicles, including open top vehicles allowing the photo and video journalists to capture the images, were allowed to go inside the old complex.

A major portion of the works, launched after the High Court gave its nod for the construction of the new complex replacing the old one, were completed, according to officials. Just two buildings the J Block with 1.46 lakh sq.ft built up space and L Block with 1.89 lakh sq.ft remained on the ground as all the eight blocks along with the mosque (362 sq.m) and temple (42 sq.m), the generator room, fore cylinder godown, security block and inter-State wireless room located on the premises were razed to the ground.

The demolition process is likely to result in 4,500 truckloads of debris and the government claimed that over 2,000 truckloads had already been moved to Jeedimetla on the city outskirts. In the process, workers are engaged in salvaging metal from the demolished structures so that it could be used for other purposes. Heavy earthmovers are engaged in cleaning the process while other heavy machinery has been deployed to pull down the existing structures. The government is said to have estimated the cost of the demolition around ₹ 11 crore and the entire work is being done by government agencies and the ground breaking ceremony for the new complex is expected to take place soon after the demolition is completed.

Once the demolition process is completed, the government is planning construction of a state-of-the-art secretariat with six floors and 6 lakh sq.ft area with an estimated cost of ₹ 400 crore. It was reportedly decided to ensure the inauguration of the new complex by June 2 next year, coinciding with the State Formation Day.

The design of the new complex prepared by Chennai-based firm Oscar and Ponni Architects had almost been finalized with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao suggesting minor changes like elevated frontal view. The designs of the interiors of the new complex too had been prepared and they would be finalized after the Chief Minister gives his consent, senior officials said.

Fades into history

The demolition of the old secretariat complex were taken up on July 6 midnight after the government received the High Court’s nod for construction of the new Secretariat complex replacing the old one.

The old Secretariat complex has a total built up area of 9.93 lakh sq.ft, including 50,183 sq.ft of the G-Block. The Telangana government was given four blocks spread over 3.94 lakh sq.ft post bifurcation, excluding canteen and other infrastructure, while Andhra Pradesh was given five blocks with built up area of 5.48 lakh sq.ft. The G-Block which was in a dilapidated condition was however not allocated to either State.

The AP government headed by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy handed over the buildings to the Telangana government in spite of provisions in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 which allowed the neighbouring State to retain the premises till June 2, 2024. With the entire premises in its possession, the government had firmed up plans to replace the old complex citing safety reasons and a study conducted by the technical committee of engineers-in-chief too vindicated the government’s claims.