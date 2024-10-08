Medchal Assistant Sub-Inspector in ACB net

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested the Assistant Sub-Inspector of Medchal police for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹50,000. ASI K. Madhusudhan Rao was caught on October 7 at 6.30 p.m. by ACB, Hyderabad City Range-II Unit when he demanded and accepted the bribe from a complainant for showing official favour. “The favour was to not take any coercive steps against him and to settle the payment dispute between him and his customers,” said an official release. The officer was arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Nampally. The case is under investigation.

