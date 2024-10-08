GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Medchal Assistant Sub-Inspector in ACB net

Published - October 08, 2024 06:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested the Assistant Sub-Inspector of Medchal police for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹50,000.  ASI K. Madhusudhan Rao was caught on October 7 at 6.30 p.m. by ACB, Hyderabad City Range-II Unit when he demanded and accepted the bribe from a complainant for showing official favour. “The favour was to not take any coercive steps against him and to settle the payment dispute between him and his customers,” said an official release. The officer was arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Nampally. The case is under investigation. 

Published - October 08, 2024 06:35 pm IST

Related Topics

corruption & bribery

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.